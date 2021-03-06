The Murcian Alejandro Valverde will be the leader of the Movistar team this Saturday in the 15th edition of the Strade Bianche, the Italian classic of dirt roads with a route of 184 kilometers, starting and finishing in the city of Siena. Valverde, world champion in 2018, and Iván García Cortina, who debuted last Saturday at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, will share chevrons in a Movistar that is completed by 20-year-old Puerto Rican Abner González and Spaniards Sergio Samitier, Luis Mas, Gonzalo Serrano and Héctor Carretero.

In the World Tour event there will be a luxurious participation, with the expected three-way duel between the defending Belgian Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and the French World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Also registered are the last two Tour de France winners, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) and the Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Cycling enthusiasts refer to this race as ‘The Sixth Monument’, despite the fact that it is a young event. Valverde, who is not a favorite, will try to take advantage of his seniority to surprise in a Strade Bianche that has left us great moments in recent editions, such as the duel between Sagan and Kwiatkowski in 2014, the agony of Brambilla against Cancellara and Stybar in 2016 or the incredible triumph of last year of a Van Aert who reached the finish line completely broken. Today, therefore, promises. A classic with the best of the peloton.