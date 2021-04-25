The Spanish Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), fourth classified in the Liege Bastoña Lieja, regretted not being able to make at least a podium after being one of the five protagonists of the winning break, but he was “happy” with the result. “I am happy with the race because we have all been good, holding on until the end and I was able to get among the five who have disputed“Valverde said at the finish line on his 41st birthday.

Valverde reached the finish line with the Slovenian winner Tadej Pogacar, the French Alaphilippe and Gaudu and the Canadian Michael Woods. The Spanish was the first to start for the victory, but accused the final effort. “I would have liked to be on the podium, and winning would have already been the milk, but in the end in the sprint they left all the weight to me and beat me. I think I must be happy“.

Pogacar: “Winning Liege against great champions is incredible”

The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), winner of the 107th edition of the Liege Bastoña Liège, was excited after achieving his first great triumph in a monument of world cycling, “something incredible against great champions”. “I have no words. I love this race and winning here against these great champions is incredible. I knew Julian Alaphilippe would do a long sprint and stayed behind him to pass it at the end. It was the right wheel to follow, “the 2020 Tour de France winner said at the Liège finish line.

Pogacar, 22, could not contest the Walloon Arrow last Wednesday for two positive cases of Covid within his team, but in the “Dean” he removed the thorn with a great triumph. “We were all very disappointed not to participate in the Walloon Arrow, so today we are very motivated. Now I can rest, spend time with my family and prepare for the Tour de France. “

Tadej Pogacar has obtained absolute triumphs this season in the Tour of the Emirates, Tirreno Adriatico and Liège and was third in the Tour of the Basque Country, where he won a stage.

Alaphilippe: “Getting on the podium with the Tour winner is a great result”

French Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step), again second in Liege Bastoña Liege a season later, congratulated the Slovenian winner Tadej Pogacar after his triumph in the third monument of the year, who according to the world champion won “a wonderful victory”.

“The start of the sprint was good for me, but Pogacar took a big push from behind behind and overtook me. Congratulations to him, he has achieved a wonderful victory.” Last season Alaphilippe lost Liege due to overconfidence, being passed by Roglic in the same vein when he thought he had already won. This time, by a little more margin he lost to another Slovenian cyclist, four days after winning the Walloon Arrow against that rival. “On Wednesday I got a great victory and now being on the podium with the winner of the Tour de France is a great result.”