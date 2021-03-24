Alejandro Valverde was one of the great protagonists of the ascent to Vallter 2000 in the third stage of the Volta. He could not beat Adam Yates, but his attacks and his final third place made Movistar shine in the kilometers: “I am very happy to be there again. It was a fast day, since by leaving a lot of time to run at the beginning the teams have started shooting at a very, very fast pace from quite early on and that has ended up noticing. In the final part I was feeling good and I wanted to try it to try, when the last great acceleration of the great favorites arrived, try to be ahead and hold on there. “

The Spanish team saw how Marc Soler did not hold out among the best, but they did set up a strategy in which Valverde went ahead and Enric Mas held out in the group of roosters. Good image and with another mountain stage ahead this Thursday: “In Port Ainé it will be another very tough day, and I hope it can be that good. I don’t know if a better or the same result will be possible., but seeing the sensations, I think we can at least be there ”.