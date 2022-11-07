Three years later, the Japanese public was finally able to enjoy the Saitama Criterium, which was attended by several of the best cyclists on the planet. The victory went to the Belgian Jasper Philipsen (24 years old). The one from Alpecin, who in Saitama ran within the ‘Legends of the Criterium’ team, completed with Mark Cavendish and host Yuyika Arashiro, prevailed near the Saitama Arena.

He did it after being the strongest in a reduced sprint ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, who wore his yellow jersey won in the last Tour de France, and Geraint Thomas. Alejandro Valverde, one of the most applauded by the fervent Japanese public, came in fourth position in what was his penultimate race after a legendary career of 21 years in the elite. A Valverde is stretching out the year delighted to receive the affection of the people wherever he goes and his last stop will be the Giro de Rigoberto Urán in Costa Rica, scheduled for next November 27.

The Murcian had a great time yesterday in Saitama and came to attack forming a nice break with Vincenzo Nibali, both retired this year. Valverde was supported by his teammates Enric Mas, Imanol Erviti and José Joaquín Rojas. In total, seven were the Spaniards present at the Criterium: in addition to the four mentioned, three who run in Japanese teams such as Paco Mancebo, José Vicente Toribio and Benja Prades. At each step inside the Saitama Arena (a total of 17 on a 3.5-kilometer circuit), the Japanese fans broke into applause, as did those outside the pavilion. Saitama was a party and the riders enjoyed themselves on the bike: the German Simon Geschke, with the mountain polka dot jersey, also won in Japan in this category and Movistar was the best team.

“I have to see exactly what my role will be. I am not going to be a director, but I am going to be a bit of a link between riders, directors and staff. I will be with everyone at once. I will spend a few days for various races to try to help with what I can. I think my experience can be constructive », Valverde said yesterday about his future at Movistar. “I don’t feel anything weird. I have continued training and I am very happy. I’m the same as always but calmer, enjoying everything a little more, “added the legendary Las Lumbreras runner.