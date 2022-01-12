A Real Madrid–Barcelona it is always a luxury for football lovers, even in a minor tournament like in the Spanish Super Cup. Given what is seen today in Arabia, it is more than justified. The real Madrid he won a great match in extra time in which Barcelona tied him twice. Fede Valverde was the hero of Ancelotti’s men
Real Madrid came out with desire to dominate from the beginning. The speed of the white transitions was enough damage to Barcelona. Benzema he was the cons launcher, and Vinicius and Asensio the finishers. The Brazilian and the Mallorcan gave three warnings they narrowly left. To the fourth, Vini did not forgive: he sent the squad with the outside a great pass from Benzema
The goal sat him down, surprisingly well, to Barcelona. Dembelé began to carbure on the right side and he was the one who generated the chances, topped on several occasions by Luuk de Jong. On a good move from the French, a bad clearance by Militao bounced off the Dutchman to put the tie before the break. I know the ex of Sevilla deserved
On the break, Xavi gave entry to Pedri and Abde. The canary brought energy to Barcelona, which came out a lot more plugged into the second half. A couple of occasions of his own Pedri woke up Barcelona, which was becoming more and more whole. However, it was Benzema who struck again. After a shot at the post, on the next play he scored after a rejection Ter Stegen.
The Barça team He was not discouraged, and kept trying. Ansu Fati reappeared after more than two months of sick leave and I did it through the front door. He scored behind a precise center of Jordi Alba to command the meeting to extra time. The truth is the game was beautiful
At extra time it seemed quand Barcelona arrived more whole, that continued to dominate. However, in a counter well launched by Casemiro, Rodrygo served a deadly ball to the area that Valverde culminated. The Uruguayan celebrated it in style, since that goal was worth it
Barcelona was fused, but still he had an opportunity through Dembelé that Courtois did well. At the end, the whites locked themselves up with the attempt to the desperate of Barcelona and against they were able to mark the fourth. Rodrygo and Benzema they were not right and the party died there. PARTIDAZO, which once again elevates these two clubs and Spanish football.
