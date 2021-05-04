With the Uruguayan. The negative of the last PCR performed at Birdie Fede Valverde allowed the Uruguayan to be in the white expedition that today intends to assault Stamford Bridge, which would grant the fact of playing a new final of Champions in order to Zidane and his wards. Almost nothing. If the Uruguayan was finally low, I expected a Real Madrid in 1-4-3-3 with Militao Y Bouquets of centrals and with Nacho Y Mendy on the sides. Now that Fede is available and despite the fact that, obviously, his physical condition will not be optimal after passing the virus, there is the possibility of playing with three center-backs and lanes, with Valverde occupying the right flank.

The memory. Beyond the drawing to be used and / or the men who play it, Madrid will have to play a great game to overcome those of Tuchel, that have already demonstrated their potential in Valdebebas. To do this, the whites must try not to repeat the script of the first half of the first leg, when it was played in large spaces and where in each loss that Madrid tried to defend forward, they were overcome with extreme ease and offered room for to run to a team that is one of the best in this context.

Defend the ‘blues’. There are two defensive moments to be able to damage the Chelsea: an aggressive and determined high pressure, since they take risks in the front line between center-backs and goalkeeper with the idea of ​​attracting and stretching the rival so, if they overcome that pressure, they can run; and then in a low-mid block not too active (the second part of the Alfredo Di Stéfano) where to blues, despite having talented footballers in a small space such as Pulisic, which already scored in the first leg, or Mount, it costs them much more to generate danger than when they can gallop. In this way, you also minimize efforts and you can rest, at times, with the lines very close together, since the footballers’ gasoline is scarce. Of course, you also have to protect the sides of Casemiro, who suffered a lot in the first leg with the midfielders and Kanté always influencing that space.

Attack those of Tuchel. In the offensive aspect, you have to take good care of the ball against Chelsea, as happened in the two previous qualifying rounds, minimize losses in dangerous areas and try to gather their centrals inside and then attack the backs of the lanes with diagonal deflections. They also suffer in the area between the centrals and midfielders if you are able to turn the game quickly. Match to work it well and rush the options of getting into another final.