The Movistar team has announced this Friday the teams with which it will compete in the Liège-Bastoña-Liège male and female this Sunday, at the third monument of the cycling season.

For the men’s event the leader will be Alejandro Valverde, who arrives in a great moment of form after his third position in the Walloon Arrow and who will seek his fifth victory in ‘The Dean’ to equal Eddy Merckx’s record. Valverde arrives in Liège wanting to shine after having to leave in the 2019 edition after suffering a fall in the days before the race and not competing in 2020 to prepare for the Vuelta a España after the change in the cycling calendar.

Along with Valverde will be as another great asset Enric Mas, who despite his discreet performance in Flecha Valona, ​​also arrives at a great moment after his performance in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. They complete the Movistar team for the men’s event Carlos Verona, Jorge Arcas, Lluis Mas, Matteo Jorgenson and Gonzalo Serrano.

Van Vleuten, for his second Liege

As for the women’s team, the Dutch Annemiek Van Vleuten will start as leader of the ranks in the fight for Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a career that she already conquered in 2019. The reigning European champion arrives wanting revenge after failing to get on the podium in the Walloon Arrow and hopes to make up in Liège in what is expected to be a great duel with her compatriot Anna Van der Breggen.

For the Liege challenge, Van Vleuten will have the support of a large part of the bloc that did a great job for her in Flecha Walloon and will be made up of Katrine Aalerund, Leah Thomas, Sara Martín, Paula Patiño and Gloria Rodríguez.