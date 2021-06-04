This Friday has been a designated day for the spanish cycling. And not only because of the international category of the two victories won by Alejandro Valverde and Juan Ayuso in the Dauphiné and in the Giro U23, which also, but because of the enormous symbolic load of the coincidence. The Murcian fulfilled 41 years in April, an age at which the majority of the platoon has been retired for some time. The Alicante player is 18, still younger than many of the rivals he is facing in the Italian round. The day Ayuso was born, on September 16, 2002, Valverde was running his first Tour of Spain. Specifically, he was contesting the Córdoba time trial, which finished 85th. The day before he had ranked fourth in the same city, where Pablo Lastras, today his director at Movistar, achieved the triumph. The data not only shows the generation gap between the two, but also the merit of Valverde’s longevity. The Dauphiné is one of the great calendar races, a small Tour. Only the best win there. His age elevates that victory to a galactic dimension.

Valverde’s triumph also has a worrying reverse, because it continues to pull Spanish cycling, at an age when it should no longer be the benchmark. During his long career, Alexander coincided with a time of splendor: Accountant, Freire, Purito, Samuel, Sastre, Pereiro … But nobody has taken the witness. There are good cyclists, like Landa, Bilbao, Castroviejo … And also Ion Izagirre, second in this Dauphiné and winner of stages in the big three. But nobody reaches the height of the predecessors. It was not easy. What has come after does not ensure success either. Enric Mas, the most promising project, does not finish taking the leap. And much less Marc Soler. That is why the emergence of Ayuso, who is so reminiscent of Valverde from the beginning, projects such a hopeful future. The Bullet you can retire in peace.