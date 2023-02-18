The opponents, who had drawn at the Bernabeu in the first leg, hit the post to make it 0-0. Then Ancelotti’s team breaks free: -5 from Barcelona, ​​tomorrow on the field with Cadiz

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Goals from Valverde and Asensio solve a complicated match for Real Madrid. In Pamplona, ​​Ancelotti’s team suffers but beats Osasuna 2-0 who had drawn in the first leg at the Bernabeu and sleeps 5 points behind Barcelona, ​​on the field tomorrow night against Cadiz. For Osasuna a post by Moi Gomez on 0-0, for Madrid three times Vinicius, dry away from 28 August, stopped in one against one by the opposing goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. The Brazilian also had two goals disallowed for offside.

CARLO’S CHOICES — Seeing as Anfield has to be played on Tuesday Ancelotti left Benzema in Madrid, lost Tchouameni but recovered Courtois and Vinicius. Nacho full back in place of Carvajal, Camavinga in the middle of Modric and Ceballos with Kroos at rest. Rodrygo center forward between Valverde and Vinicius, booed as usual and as usual at the center of many controversies and booked before the interval after a disagreement with Moi Gomez. See also Mbappé scores then Gigio flop and a screaming Benzema: hat-trick. Real in the quarters, Psg out

FIRST PART BALANCED — Osasuna took the ball away from Madrid without creating great dangers. Vinicius had the best chance, who launched from Ceballos went away in Moncayola and placed the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs: Sergio Herrera somehow deflected the ball for a corner. For Madrid an oversized shot from distance by Valverde, for Osasuna a nice shot from 20 meters by Moi Gomez saved with some heartache by Courtois. Then Budimir unintentionally took a good ball from Lucas Torrò’s head, and then in the final the ex Crotone shot a good chance wide.

OSASUNA POLE — The recovery started without brakes. Chances for the two teams, Madrid more on the ball, Vinicius stopped again by the excellent Sergio Herrera and Osasuna unlucky when a left-footed shot by the exceptional Moi Gomez from the edge beats Courtois and hits the post. The referee picks up a badly chopped sandwich thrown at Rodrygo from the stands and brings it to the fourth referee. And when the match resumed, a right foot from Moncayola went just wide. Asensio came on for Ceballos with Valverde dropping and switching to a 4-2-3-1 with Modric in the prompter’s pocket. The best duel is the one between the Osasuna goalkeeper and Vinicius, because Sergio Herrera stopped the Brazilian for the third time, who appeared alone in front of him, this time freed from a defensive error. See also Falcao García and the drastic change he would make in his career as a player

LETHAL COUNTERFEIT — And another mistake, by Barça’s manager Abde in controlling the attack, opens the door to a counterattack and Madrid’s advantage: Vinicius served Valverde in the middle of the area, a rebound and a three-point goal, the seventh of ‘Pajarito’, one of the best on the pitch, in this Liga. In the final Ancelotti made Alvaro Rodriguez debut by inserting him for Rodrygo, 18-year-old center forward from the long-long cantera (192 centimeters) and with moderate talent: in the 89th minute Alvaro sent Vinicius in goal but the goal was disallowed for a millimeter offside. But in the 92nd minute the canterano repeats himself, assists for Asensio who beat Sergio Herrera.

February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 23:30)

