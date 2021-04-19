Alejandro Valverde can boast of an enviable record. Having been a world champion and being one of the most recognized cyclists in the peloton on the verge of 41 years is not available to everyone. If there is a race that resists the Murcian from Movistar, it is the Amstel Gold Race. This Dutch classic continues to resist after two second places (2013 and 2015) and a third (2008). He has been close to her, but has never been able to taste the honeys of triumph. Yesterday, one week after his birthday, he finished fifth, ahead of the current world champion, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe.

The 26-year-old balga Van Aert (Jumbo) was the winner of the race, which this year was held on a circuit due to the inconveniences caused by the pandemic. L Van Aert beat Briton Tom Pidcock by a minimal margin after a deep analysis of the ‘photo-finish’. German Maximilian Schachmann finished third in this sprint to three, ahead of a group of pursuers led by Australian Michael Matthews.

Handball



La Abaranera, regional female youth champion



The Abaranera Handball Association was proclaimed regional women’s youth champion yesterday by defeating the host team, FC in the playoff final. Cartagena, by 24-30. The final phase was played in the port city. To access the final, the young Abaraneras beat Bullense 29-20. Abarán’s team will represent the Region in the national phase of the category.

Women’s futsal



Vital triumph of STV Roldán in his visit to Móstoles (0-5)



The STV added three very important points on Saturday after defeating Móstoles on their court (0-5) in a match in which the Murcian players played a large part of their options to continue aspiring to the four positions that give access to the fight for title. The team that Juanito Alcaraz coaches managed to win after a bad run of results in this second phase of the championship, after defeats at home against Alcorcón and Burela, and the draw in Melilla. After the results of this day, the Roldán players rise to fourth position, one point behind Poio Pescamar, third-placed, and three points ahead of Melilla, fifth.

Basketball



Falk, UCAM youth squad, underwent knee surgery



The UCAM Murcia quarry player and linked to the first team Will Falk has been successfully operated on for a knee injury by the traumatologist Paco Martínez at the Hostpital Mesa del Castillo. The player must be absent between 8 and 10 weeks. An injury never comes at a good time, but in this case it has been even more inopportune. With the losses that UCAM Murcia has had in the first team in recent weeks, the Swede was a candidate to play in the Endesa League, as they did against Betis Corraliza, Antetokounmpo and Noah Churchill.

taekwondo



Four medals in the Benidorm National



The taekwondokas of the Region have shone in the Spanish Championship that took place this weekend in Benidorm. Juan Antonio Milan Cánovas has been proclaimed champion of Spain cadet, the same award won by Salma Kathiri, the best in the junior female category. Pablo Cerón Buenavista was junior runner-up and Antonio Membrive took the bronze medal in the cadet category. All four are from the Koryo club in Torre Pacheco.

Indoor football



Barça stops the leader Levante at the Palau (6-3)



Barça took the three points in the duel against the leader, Levante UD, thanks to an excellent first half in which the locals went 4-2 at halftime. In the second period, Diego Ríos’s men were one goal away but the sticks avoided the tie. Ximbinha, Ferrao, Daniel, Marcenio and André Coelho, this one twice, scored for the locals, while the visiting goals were scored by Roger and Pedro Toro with a double. Barça surpasses ElPozo in the table with this result. However, Giustozzi’s men can tie at 51 points with Jimbee, third, if tomorrow they beat Zaragoza in a game that was postponed.

In the other Primera game played yesterday, Ribera Navarra beat Inter, the brand-new Super Cup champion this week against FC Barcelona, ​​5-4. The team led by Pato takes a giant step forward in their fight for permanence.