

01/11/2025



Updated at 4:07 p.m.





Two and a half months ago, Madrid fell 0-4 against Barça and 1-3 against Milan, two tough defeats that called into question the continuity of Ancelotti and the success of the white team this season. Tense moments when external noise didn’t help much. Not at least in the case of Valverde. The Uruguayan was substituted at half-time in the match against the Italians, a change that angered his wife, Mina Bonino. Anger that he staged on Twitter, charging against the Italian’s decision, which caused a huge commotion that forced Valverde’s partner to delete the tweets and say that his account had been hacked. It wasn’t true. When asked by ABC, Valverde clarified everything today in Jeddah.

«The most important thing is that between Ancelotti and there was never any argument. Since I don’t use social networks, it was a complete surprise to me. The coach always wants the best for me and the team. And my wife, at home, the same. I can’t take anyone’s side. Both parties defended what they love most. The coach, the team, and my partner, me, who is the father of his children. The important thing is that we are honest and sincere. After the game we didn’t talk at all, because I just told you that I don’t use social networks and I didn’t know it. Days later we did have a talk, but I didn’t get angry and neither did he. You always have to respect what the coach, the boss, says. “The important thing was that I had to continue being a reference for the team.”

That day of the tweets, just after the game against Milan, This newspaper also asked Ancelotti about what Mina had expressed. An issue that caught him by surprise and that he tried not to make bigger: «If someone says they don’t like being extreme, I don’t care. With him as a winger we have won two Champions Leagues. “He is a fundamental footballer for this team.”