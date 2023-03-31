According to the LinkedIn profiles of some developers, Valve is working on a game not yet announced which will boast a “ambitious gameplay never seen before” which will include puzzles among other things.

This detail was first noticed by Twitter user @Faizshaikh7681 who identified references to this mysterious project in the profiles of game designer Michael Anderson and artist Boyang Zhu.

On his LinkedIn page Anderson states that between 2021 and 2023 he worked as a level designer at Valve, where he “created various prototypes focused on never-before-seen ambitious gameplay for an as-yet-unannounced project” and developed ” AI, game mechanics e puzzle from scratch”.

Instead, Zhu’s profile reveals that he has been assigned to an unannounced project since January 2022, but without providing further details on the matter. Among other things, it cannot be excluded that the game in question is different from the one Anderson worked on.

With so few details it is clearly impossible to get an idea of ​​what Valve is cooking in addition to Counter-Strike 2, especially if it is true that it is a title with gameplay “never seen before”. In short, to find out what it is we just have to wait.