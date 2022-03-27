The laptop arrived on the market on February 28 and already has more than 1,000 verified or playable titles.

Last month, Steam Deck began to arrive at the houses of the lucky who managed to get hold of one of the first units in reserve, meeting in some cases with Gabe Newell distributing them in person. As you already know, scarcity is posing a stumbling block for most hardware manufacturers, although in Valve They have assured that they will increase their production for this year.

But the company does not want to waste time and has decided to take care of the console’s catalog, one that already has more than 1,000 verified or playable games and that they promise not to stop expanding. To achieve this, they have added a new feature to Steam Deck: the optional opinions. This new tool has been shared by Valve since the official steam website and proposes questions for users about your experience with Steam Deck.

“We want to get information about titles that are Verified on Steam Deck. We may collect objective data (crashes, etc.), which helps us understand how well the technical part of our review process is working, but the Steam Deck compatibility ratings really represent the experience as a whole and success depends on users“, Valve explained: “We want to make sure not only that they get it, but also that we find the titles that do not meet those expectations“.

We can decide if we want to receive questions about our experienceTo use this tool, Valve will ask users if they can ask for feedback from time to time, and if they choose to participate, Steam Deck will ask direct questions about their experience. You can do this, for example, after playing a verified title, asking if the classification of the game coincides with the experience lived. These questions can be turned on or off at any time from the new option “Ask me for my opinion” of the user account preferences. If you want to know more about the new Valve portable, remember that in 3DJuegos we already have it and we will tell you everything about our experience with Steam Deck.

More about: Steam Deck, Valve, Verified Games and Handheld Consoles.