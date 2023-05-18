Valve was sued by Immersion Corporation. The subject of the lawsuit is the use by Valve of a haptic feedback technology that is allegedly patented by Immersion Corporation. Valve has used this technology within their hardware and software, such as Steam Deck, Valve Index, SteamVR software and Half-Life: Alyx.

Immersion Corporation cites a number of patents as part of the lawsuit, including 7,336,260, 8,749,507, 9,430,042, 9,116,546, 10,627,907, 10,665,067, and 11,175,738. As part of the lawsuit against Valve, Immersion Corporation is seeking damages, royalties and an injunction that prevents Valve from producing the aforementioned hardware.

In the past, Immersion Corporation has entered into licensing agreements with various video game hardware and software manufacturers, including Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. In the context of previous lawsuitscompanies like Apple and Google have also settled with Immersion Corporation.

We’ll have to see what happens with Valvegiven that certainly the company will not willingly accept to block the production of its hardware or to completely change the components used.

