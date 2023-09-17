Pierre-Loup Griffais by Valve revealed in a public Discord server that the Steam company was working on one VR consolebut the project was blocked and canceled because it was “stupidly expensive”.

The console should have been ready for launch together with the proprietary VR headset Valve Index, but Valve’s engineers evidently failed to do so. Furthermore, Proton was still too immature and the company understood that, even if it made the console, it would not be able to sell it due to the high price.

In a subsequent message, Pierre-Loup Griffais also made it clear that the project was still in his hands very early stagesconsidering that the first working prototype was a PC case with a mainboard inside.