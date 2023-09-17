Pierre-Loup Griffais by Valve revealed in a public Discord server that the Steam company was working on one VR consolebut the project was blocked and canceled because it was “stupidly expensive”.
The console should have been ready for launch together with the proprietary VR headset Valve Index, but Valve’s engineers evidently failed to do so. Furthermore, Proton was still too immature and the company understood that, even if it made the console, it would not be able to sell it due to the high price.
In a subsequent message, Pierre-Loup Griffais also made it clear that the project was still in his hands very early stagesconsidering that the first working prototype was a PC case with a mainboard inside.
A typical story
Valve has a long history of canceled projects that it has worked on internally for months and years. The story of Pierre-Loup Griffais, currently working on Steam Deckstherefore a source that we can therefore consider very reliable, is not too surprising, considering that it is a very normal modus operandi for large companies to experiment on projects that will eventually lead nowhere.
After all, Valve is one of the companies that has believed the most in the VR sector, not only launching the Valve Index, but also one of the best titles available for this technology: Half-Life: Alyx.
