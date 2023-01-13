After the GTA 6 case, we are faced with another of the greatest data theft always: the source code and the working files of the games of Valve they’ve been stolen and are ending up online. The situation is quite out of control, to be honest, so much so that we believe it is unlikely that the Steam company will be able to recover it.

The dynamics of the facts are not yet clear, but someone had accessed one of the company’s repositories and pulled down all the files there. We are talking about decides of GB of data (62 for Team Fortress 2 alone), which contain a lot of information on the making of games, as well as resources discarded during development.

Already in 2016 some data had been stolen, but at the time the hole was closed immediately. Also who does not remember the sensational theft of the Half-Life 2 code? Who knows if Gabe Newell, the patron of Valve, will dust off his old knife for the new hackers…

Among the stolen games, Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Portal 2 are missing, because they are contained in different repositories.

Of course we won’t give you the link for the server Discord on which the files are distributed (which moreover has blocked access because it is flooded with requests). Be that as it may, it’s pretty clear that Valve has a security problem, as they occasionally have something stolen. In this case practically almost all of his games.