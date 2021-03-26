Valve studio plans to put an end to the history of Half-Life. The studio’s developer Robin Walker, who led the development team for the latest game in the Half-Life: Alyx series, said this in an interview with TheGamer.

The studio doesn’t want ambiguity in HL’s narrative, he said. “We understand that it must be something important,” the specialist described the possible finale of the series. Walker also said that Valve couldn’t just ignore the fact that the franchise was paused: “We wish that would change.”

Revealing the future of the series, the studio’s introduction admitted that Valve was as skeptical about the release of a Half-Life sequel as was the case among fans. “Everyone just resigned themselves to the idea that we [Valve] we will never do that, “Walker said. However, the developer noticed that the release of Half-Life: Alyx dispelled doubts of many. As a result, Alyx became one of the hits of the past year.

At the same time, a Valve representative did not confirm that the company is developing another game in the HL universe. According to journalists, the full interview with Walker will be released in the coming days.

Half-Life: Alyx – VR First Person Shooter – released on March 23, 2020. This is the first game in the HL series after a 12-year hiatus since Half-Life 2: Episode Two was released in 2007. The title takes place five years before the start of the events of Half-Life 2.

Last fall, the head of Valve Gabe Newell talked about why Half-Life 3 did not come out. According to him, the studio had problems with ideas for the continuation of the series. “We didn’t want to talk about the game just to tell something,” Newell added.