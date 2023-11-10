













The reason we won’t have a Steam Deck 2 in the next few years is because of current technology. According to Valve, there are no components right now that considerably improve what their console already does. So they prefer to wait.

‘It is important to us to offer fixed performance with the Deck for developers. We want all our consoles to run the same games. We also don’t want to improve performance by affecting your power efficiency and battery life. We don’t expect significant improvement in the coming years, but we are monitoring innovations in architecture and manufacturing processes to see where we can go.‘. Said a Valve engineer.

So for now players will have to settle for a Steam OLED Deck as Valve gives us its successor. Even so, the current version has already proven to be quite powerful when running some quite demanding games. Besides, there is not such a big advance in the games to need a successor so soon. Do you have yours?

What is Valve’s Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is a portable console created by Valve. In fact they treat it more like a laptop PC. With it you can enjoy almost your entire catalog of Steam video games at any time. You just have to make sure that they are approved to run on the console.

Being practically a PC, it has many customization options. Even several players take the opportunity to add emulators and different browsers to do more than just play video games.. Did you already know this portable console?

