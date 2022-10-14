This is a pivotal year in the game’s progression Valve. Don’t forget that it went on sale in February Steam Deckthe new hybrid system that takes the concept of Nintendo Switch and adapts it to the Steam platform for PC gaming.

Months ago Valve confirmed that they were preparing “exciting games” for Steam and their new Steam Deck system. Since then there has been no news about it … until today. The company chaired by Gabe Newell has registered a new trademark in the United States Patent and Trademark Office called “Neon Prime“.

There are certainly not many details on this new license from Valve. The description specifies that it is a PC software, so we could be faced with a new video game from the company.

Neon Prime could be one of the great games in development by Valve. After the success of Steam Deck, we may see Valve more involved than ever in PC software and console software as well. Another curious detail of the document is that it reads “send to third party to proceed”. Could it be a new cross-platform game?

Whatever it is, it’s clear that something is brewing in Valve’s offices and fans just have to cross their fingers.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun