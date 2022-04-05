Valve has revealed it is “ramping up Steam Deck shipments” now we are into the second quarter of the year.

“Welcome to Q2! We’ve just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time),” the Valve team tweeted.

“Starting today we’re ramping up Steam Deck shipments and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week!”

So, keep an eye on your inboxes if you are one of the many still looking to get their hands on the new portable PC.

Remember, once an email has been sent, you only have three days (72 hours) to click the link and secure the purchase of your Deck.

In addition to this upsurge in Steam Deck shipments, Valve has also updated its product page to “clarify what Q2, Q3, and After Q3 mean in terms of months”. For those ordering now, “After Q3” means “October 2022 or later”.

We’ve also updated the Steam Deck product page to clarify what Q2, Q3, and After Q3 mean in terms of months. No reservation windows have been changed or delayed, only some additional info. Log in and visit this page to see your quarterly estimate: https://t.co/AcuGmUPbNN — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) April 4, 2022

Earlier in the year, Valve boss Gabe Newell was spotted out and about handing out Steam Decks to lucky consumers.

I wonder if we will see him out and about again now things are full steam ahead for this latest batch of shipments.

If you are still not sure if the Steam Deck is for you, you can check out Digital Foundry’s review here.