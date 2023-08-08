According to the new data found in the Steam database it seems that Valve’s intention is to sell refurbished Steam Decks in the future. In fact, the labels have appeared “Certified Refurbished” (certified refurbishment in Italian) for all models of the portable console, i.e Steam Decks – 64GB, 256GB and 512GBas well as the average prices that the platform intends to apply.

Shortly after their publication on the internal Steam store, the names of these three elements were changed, now called Unknown Apps, complete with the removal of the descriptions, however by now the omelette was done and many users registered it. The user Pavel Djundik of SteamDB has posted the seen prices before they were removed (mind you, they must be taken with a pinch):

Steam Deck 64GB – Certified Refurbished: $319

Steam Deck 256GB – Certified Refurbished: $419

Steam Deck 512GB – Certified Refurbished: $519

The prices are very similar to those seen for the Steam balances and many have begun to speculate about the possibility of waiting and grab the “used” but reconditioned console at a decidedly accessible price, perhaps right under sales or in the case of offers.

Valve has not yet commented on the matter neither positive nor negative, but it is logical to think of a possible announcement soon, perhaps right at the end of the summer holidays to restart with a great autumn campaign.