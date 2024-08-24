Now, the company has opened the Steam page of Deadlock and via Discord has informed the public that it is officially possible to talk about the game online and stream about it. Not that the entire world has been completely silent until now, but now we should start to see a lot of content dedicated to Valve’s online video game.

Valve has officially announced Deadlock the open secret that has been available for months in a limited access trial version. We all knew about the game’s existence and many had the chance to try it and see it, but technically the company had not yet confirmed that it was a real game.

What Deadlock’s Steam Page Tells Us

Unfortunately Deadlock’s page on Valve’s digital store It doesn’t say much. It is presented as “a multiplayer game in early development”, has no release date, does not even have tags, states that a good part of the graphics and gameplay components are experimental and temporary.

Also remember that Deadlock is available by invitation only from their friends who are already in the playtest. It also does not indicate the requirements, neither recommended nor minimum. It also specifies that it is not translated into Italian, not even in the texts.

Unfortunately the page does not even provide us with images and only includes a very short videowhich you can see just above.

To learn more about Deadlock, we leave you with our article in which we explain what we know about Valve’s mixed hero shooter MOBA.