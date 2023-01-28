The documentary of People Make Games on Valve continues to be discussed, because it has revealed the presence of big problems due to company policies adopted by the company.

We’re not just talking about employee selectivity, but diversity and game launch issues as well.

One of Valve’s most famous policies, symbolized by a desk on wheels, is to give total freedom to change the project you’re working on, whenever you want. On paper, the company is free from the traditional bureaucratic constraints of such large tech companies and this approach has allowed it to succeed with Steam and to create hardware such as Steam Deck. The problem is that sometimes this system slows down the production of games or leads to their cancellation.

Some employees then told People Make Games that all that glitters is not gold. Two of them spoke of a Lord of the Flies environment, mainly due to a system that forces employees to rank each other every year. Evaluations are held through meetings, which can also lead to salary increases, which are then approved by the company’s board of directors.

More than one interviewee said he was concerned about the lack of diversity inside Valve, with the company being dominated largely by white males. Not only that, because it seems that diversity is also programmatically excluded from projects. According to an employee, Valve would reject any project that embraces diversity because it considers it an ideal that adds nothing to video games.

Others have complained about the lack of support for the movement Black Lives Matter which led many indie developers to leave the platform, however admitting the company’s support for Game Devs of Color Expo.