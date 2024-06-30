For years, the Team Fortress 2 community has been calling on Valve to take action against the influx of bots into the game servers, which were plaguing the experience of legitimate players by invading matches, instantly killing anyone in their path, kicking players off the servers, spreading hate speech, and even launching DDoS attacks. Now they’ve started rain down the bans with Valve purging the accounts of culprits, often blocking them within hours of their creation.

After years of silence, Valve has started banning thousands of players from Team Fortress 2 for using bots and similar. Furthermore, it has opened a page for those who wish to appeal the measures taken, requests for appeal to which he responds in a really brutal way .

The end of bots?

Of course, you can ask Valve about them and report any errors. In most cases, however, Newell and his associates have decided to Don’t waste your time with gamers’ complaintsalso because they are often simply full of malice, and have begun to respond with a dry “no” to various requests.

Team Fortress 2’s bot problem had become so bad that it generated a huge outcry in the game’s reviews. Now it seems that things are changing. Valve has chosen not to communicate with these scoundrels, limiting itself to denying any response to their requests.

In fact, you can’t appeal bans. You can’t move Team Fortress 2 items to another account, and you can’t even find out why you were banned. Steam seems draconian about this. Even those who appeal the fact that they were banned while not in the game are burned by customer service: “No. Regardless of who was using the account when the ban was issued, in-game bans are permanent and will not be removed.”

Probably Valve’s approach to these disadvantaged people is the best possible. After all, why waste time arguing with people whose only goal is to ruin other people’s fun for their own gain? The community itself is reacting more than well to the software house’s action, also because it has now become possible to play without encountering bots.