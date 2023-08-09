If you’ve been eyeing up a Steam Deck but couldn’t quite stretch to the full asking price, you might be interested to hear Valve has just launched its Certified Refurbished program, offering up to 20% off refurbished models of its handheld gaming PC .

“Each Certified Refurbished Steam Deck has been thoroughly tested to the same high standards as our retail units,” Valve’s explains over on its newly launched store page. “Every device goes through a complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve’s facilities.”

Refurbished units come with a one year warranty, a refurbished power supply, and a carrying case, and while Valve notes some might sport “minor cosmetic blemishes” – specifically, small blemishes or scratches on the plastic casing rather than screen – it says all units “provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost”.

Steam Deck launched last April.

Valve is selling refurbished units for all three Steam Deck versions, each discounted by up to 20%. A refurbished 64GB model, for instance, can be purchased for £279 rather than the usual £349 (although this one’s currently listed as being out of stock), while the refurbished 256GB Steam Deck is discounted from £459 to £369. As for the top-end 512GB model, a refurbished unit gets a substantial £110 discount, bringing the price down from £569 to £459.

Valve says refurbished Steam Deck stock is limited and may fluctuate over time, given units are selected from customer returns that “pass rigorous criteria”. Expect fresh stock to be reflected on the company’s Certified Refurbished page as it becomes available.