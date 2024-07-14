As reported by Pavel Djundik, the main curator of the well-known SteamDB portal, the documents show that Valve is composed of 336 employees at least as far as the data updated to 2021 is concerned.

The documents in question date back to 2021 and are part of the Wolfire Games lawsuit against Steam, over the latter’s alleged monopoly on the digital distribution of PC games, and from this reservation some interesting information has emerged that also sheds light on Valve as a company in general.

From some documents that have emerged online and have been carefully studied by various users, interesting information can be drawn on Valve such as the fact that it is a much smaller company from various AAA publishers such as Ubisoft and EA and how many employees are still working on “games”, apparently.

A good portion of employees work on “games”

While this is a significant amount, it does demonstrate that Valve is essentially the size of a small fraction of the larger video game companies and publishers.

Inside Valve Headquarters

To give some examples, it is practically a quarter of Sony Interactive Entertainmentbut it would also be smaller than individual teams like Larian, Bungie and Naughty Dog.

This is surprising when you consider the empire that Valve has managed to create in the PC gaming space, with Steam now establishing itself as the undisputed standard and a colossal influence across the entire gaming landscape.

To put things into perspective, Microsoft Gaming, with recent acquisitions, has surpassed 20,000 employees, Ubisoft has just over 19,000, while EA sits at 13,700, with Sony Interactive Entertainment not far behind at 12,000 to 13,000.

Individual teams are also larger, however: Larian has reached 470 developers, Naughty Dog is over 4,000, and Bungie is at 1,350, which gives an idea of ​​how Valve is relatively small even compared to individual development studios.

From the data we also learn what the distribution of employees is in various work areas, among which video game development still seems to stand out, apparently: 181 people are employed on “games”without specifying exactly what it is. Among others, 35 work in administration, 41 on hardware and 79 on Steam, a decidedly small amount if you consider the enormous extension of the service throughout the world.

Of course, this is a core staff with likely several external support areas, but it is still remarkable to see how a company of this caliber can be based on a relatively limited number of employees.