Valve’s new hero shooter, Deadlockis already a huge success, with tons of players constantly jumping into matches. The hype surrounding the FPS has obviously led to the creation of content dedicated to it, including a site that tracks a series of data.

Let’s talk about Tracklockwhich reported things like the number of wins, how many times a hero had been used, and more. In short, it was a way to track some of Deadlock’s data and use that information to create strategies and choose the most effective heroes.

We use the past tense because Tracklock was quickly blocked by Valveas reported by its administrator via Discord.