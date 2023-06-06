It seems that Valve was quite diligent indelete the Dolphin emulator from Steam so as not to have to run into some bloody legal dispute with Nintendoafter an initial DMCA threat from the company.

According to what was reported by a Valve spokesman to The Verge, it seems that the removal of the emulator did not occur simultaneously with a direct request from Nintendo to the software publishers, but was Valve itself to contact Nintendo and carry out a procedure in accordance with the latter.

“Given Nintendo’s history of actions taken against some emulators, we proactively brought this case to their attention immediately after the Dolphin emulator team signaled plans to release the software through Steam,” he explained. spokeswoman Kaci Aitchison Boyle.

According to Nintendo, the Dolphin emulator violates the intellectual property rights registered by the company. The matter should be investigated and is not easy to interpret, given that the emulation software itself is unlikely to break the law, but it is rather its use that usually leads to such an infringement.

In any case, the curious thing is that even Nintendo’s DMCA request was not addressed to Valve, however it was the latter that moved first, contacted Nintendo and had the emulator removed. It’s clear that even a company the size of Valve is at this point greatly fearing Nintendo’s legal action in this case, given its history.

In any case, the result is that the Dolphin emulator was blocked on Steam before its release, through an action agreed between Valve and Nintendo.