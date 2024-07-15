Needless to say, but the documents were badly censored meaning that in theory some fields were blacked out, but in practice the numbers underneath were perfectly legible.

From How Valve Works Internally very little is actually known. Even its business affairs are mostly a mystery, considering that, being a private company, it is not required to account for its finances. However, the emergence of some court documents, related to the Wolfire case, have allowed us to discover some details, such as high salaries for a small number of employees .

Fabulous salaries

The data in the documents covers the period from 2003 to 2021, the year Wolfire filed the lawsuit. We learned that in 2003, Valve employed only 78 people, 57 of whom worked on video game development. In 2021, the number of employees increased to 336: 35 in the “Administration” sector, 181 in the “Games” sector, 79 dedicated to “Steam” and 41 in the “Hardware” hardware sector.

Most of the people in the Games division are expected to be focused on supporting the company’s active titles like Dota 2 and CS:GO (since last year, Counter-Strike 2), while the Hardware team naturally focuses on the company’s devices, such as Steam Machines and Steam Decks (this division has likely grown in recent years, thanks to the success of Steam Deck).

Another aspect that may not have escaped your attention is that Steam, the largest PC video game store, which moves billions of dollars every year, As of 2021, it employed fewer than 100 people (However, there have been years when it has had more employees, such as 142 in 2015.) With 336 employees as of 2021, Valve is a relatively small company in the industry, compared to many other studios: and Naughty Dog, Larian Studios, Paradox Interactive, CD Projekt and Epic Games (to name a few) all well over 400 employees, not to mention the big publishers like Microsoft Gaming, Ubisoft or EA, which go well over 10,000.

That said, in 2021 Valve spent a whopping $444.5 million in gross salaries, bringing the Companywide average annual compensation at $1.32 million. Of course, not everyone earns a similar salary, but even the lowest ones must still be on average higher than elsewhere. After all, Valve has always prided itself on its efficiency and the salaries it offers. To clarify the matter, another document was published showing a net income per employee of $780,000 per year (we are talking about 2018), higher than any other company in the sector, including tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon.