Good news, shooter fans – Deadlock finally officially exists.

Even though Valve’s hero shooter amassed a concurrent player peak of over 16,000 earlier in the month, Valve still wouldn’t admit it existed. Overnight, however, it’s finally been added to Steam.

PlayStation live-service Concord won’t sell you a battle pass – but would it be more successful if it did?Watch on YouTube

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Steam page gives away very little. The release date only says the launch is “to be announced” and the game is merely described as “a multiplayer game in early development.”

There is precisely one asset – a 22-second trailer that does a little worldbuilding but details none of the gameplay – and no screenshots at all.

“Deadlock is in early development with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay. Access is currently limited to friend invite via our playtesters,” the Steam page explains.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

“Yoshi” confirmed on the official Discord studio that the development team was “lifting the rules for public conversation about Deadlock to allow for things like Streaming, community websites, and discussions.

“Nothing else is changing with our state of development,” the mascot added. “We are remaining invite-only and continue to be in an early development stage with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay.”

Valve trademarked Deadlock back in June.