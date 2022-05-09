At this point in life it sounds ridiculous, however, we were very close to not having a Left 4 Dead no zombies, which sounds illogical because of the name of the game. Now, the question behind all this is: Why did they think this? What was Valve afraid of?

The person who didn’t really agree with the idea of ​​including zombies in a shooting game was nothing more and nothing less than Gabe Newellthe boss of Valve. Back then – more than a decade ago – the executive thought the idea was cheesy.

A Gabe Newell he didn’t like the idea of ​​zombies. | Source: Valve

This information came to light when a youtuber named KiwiTalkz interviewed one of Valve’s writers, Chet Faliszek about his time working at the still current Left 4 Dead.

It is worth remembering that in 2006 there was still no craze for the walking dead that was born with the television series of The Walking Dead. Yes, there were already movies like Evil Deadbut they did not proliferate or spend the idea.

Why didn’t they want zombies in Left 4 Dead?

As we mentioned, zombie movies before the concept of The Walking Dead were certainly “faddish” or with a message that few could understand because it was a horror that was not really scary.

The joke is that the protagonists of the game knew about zombies because of their knowledge of the cinema. | Source: Valve

Gabe Newell asked the writer of Left 4 Dead That it gave the game a reason and wasn’t just about cooperative survival, which was obvious. Chet Faliszek told in the interview that they decided to give the characters knowledge about the old movies and comics.

After understanding this detail, the protagonists of the game take the situation seriously and try to face it with everything they know. That, wherever you see it, gives a lot of personality to this title which has a good number of followers around the world.

On the other hand, let’s not forget that the idea of ​​killing zombies by the bunch in a cooperative video game is still there. Just look at examples like Back 4 Blood.

can you imagine a Left 4 Dead no zombies?