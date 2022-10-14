Valve it is a studio that has not created as many series as one might think considering its long history in this industry. However, a new record was recently found by this company, which would indicate that in the future we could see something new from those responsible for Half-Life.

Recently, several fans found a record made by Valve in the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the name Neon Prime. As usually happens in these cases, the company has not issued a statement on this information. However, the trademark was listed as “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the Internet”.

In this way, it is clear that we are not talking about some kind of hardware. Valve hasn’t released a game since Opening Desk Job for Steam Deck earlier this year. Before that, we saw the virtual reality spin-off, Half-Life: Alyx ,in 2020. On related topics, this is the concept art of half life 3. Similarly, Steam has been blocked in Indonesia.

Although many eagerly await the announcement of half life 3, Neon Prime is likely to be something entirely new. However, considering the latest installments of the series, we will probably see something unexpected, but taking place in the same universe as one of its franchises.

Via: Reddit