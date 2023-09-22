Valve has made it clear that he wants to build a Steam Deck 2, and at the same time has emphasized that a faster portable console would not arrive anytime soon. Now, Pierre-Loup Griffais of Valve has told The Verge and CNBC that it could be late 2025 or later before that new standard is reached, as they want to see a jump in performance without there being a significant impact on battery life.

“We do not anticipate such a jump being possible in the next few years,” he told me by email.

Here is the full quote:

“It is important for us that the deck offer a fixed performance target for developers, and make the message to customers clear, where each deck can play the same games. Therefore, we are not taking changing the performance level lightly, and only want to do so when there is a significant enough increase. We also don’t want more performance to come at a significant cost in power efficiency and battery life. “We do not anticipate such a leap being possible in the coming years, but we continue to closely monitor innovations in architectures and manufacturing processes to see where things are headed.”

Despite this, Valve could have an update underway Steam Deck that does not modify the level of performance. There is a rich history of console manufacturers releasing smaller, lighter, more power-efficient versions of the same hardware, and Nintendo has updated the switch twice: once to improve the battery and once to improve the screen.

The screen and battery are the main points to address for both Griffais and designer Lawrence Yang in a sequel to the Steam Deckthey also told me at the end of 2022.

And a new display could unlock greater perceived performance even if there’s no new chip to improve the frame rate. He Asus ROG Ally He showed it to us, when playing starfield in it Ally and in a Ayaneo Geek 1Sboth equipped with chips amd very similar, the game feels more fluid in the asus mainly because its variable refresh rate screen smoothes out drops. Valve You could also increase the ceiling instead of the floor, if it had a turbo mode connected like both of those portable devices.

Maybe Valve just get it amd Reduce and optimize the same chip to consume less power. Or maybe find a better screen? Maybe just a bigger battery? Or maybe just wait, and the mysterious Galileo/Sephiroth of Valve turns out to be the long-awaited independent viewer of SteamVR.

There is also a theory that perhaps Galileo be one PC living room Steam that can send graphics to a viewer, but Griffais dismissed that idea last week.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: It is too early to think (as a consumer) about a successor to the Steam Deckthe new console will arrive when it has to arrive, if it has to arrive.