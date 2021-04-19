Valve has confirmed a second season of Netflix’s DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is in the works.

“Book 2 is coming!” the company said in a tweet.

Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is in the works. While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all? FREE TO PLAY is now available on @Netflix with an updated end credit sequence. pic.twitter.com/CINeVNlheM – DOTA 2 (@ DOTA2) April 19, 2021

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is an eight-episode anime series based on Valve’s super-popular MOBA, DOTA 2. It launched on 25th March 2021. The trailer is below:

South Korean animation house Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender and the recently announced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) made DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, which revolves around Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight.

In Dota 2, Davion the Dragon Knight is a melee pick with decent durability and a strong ultimate, Elder Dragon Form.

There’s no word yet on when Book 2 is due out, but Valve’s Dota 2 documentary, Free to Play, launches on Netflix today, 19th April, with an updated end credit sequence.