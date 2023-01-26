People Make Games has released a documentary dedicated to Valve, the Steam company. According to the video, the internal culture of Valve is very particular and, according to the company itself, there are all over the world only 10,000 people that they would be able to work for it.

The documentary is based on a series of interviews with current and former employees of Valve. They talked about the internal culture of the company and the applied labor policies. The conductor, around seven and a half minutes in the video that you find just below, talks about a statement from a Valve employee who said that the Steam company does not believe that everyone can work for it and normally looks for people who can fit in in a specific mindset. According to where indicated, Valve believes that worldwide there are no more than 10,000 people who have this mindset. To give you a reference, we are talking about 0.000125% of the world population.

However, the employee adds that those calculations could be off by two or four factors, so there could be up to 40,000 people worldwide who are suitable for Valve, but the substance does not change. The company does not assume that everyone can find space within it. In the video it is stated that this type of mindset is enforced by the Navy SealsUS Navy Special Forces.

The idea then is that Valve has high demands on new employees, with the aim of keeping the quality as high as possible.