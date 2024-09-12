This new feature replaces the previous Family Sharing and Steam Family View into a single entity. The new feature can be used to “define which games your family can access and when they can play them.”

Game sharing features have been available on Steam for a while now, but there’s always room for improvement, and Valve has just introduced a feature that does just that. Valve has announced that the Steam Families are now available.

Steam Families Details

A Steam Family will allow up to five users to play shareable games from each other’s libraries. Players will be able to access games in another member’s library even if they are online, but multiple people will still be able to play a single game at the same time only if the family library has multiple copies of the game.

Developers can choose not to enable Steam Family features in their games, so don’t expect it to be available for every single game on the platform. In the meantime, as you’d expect, the feature will be accompanied by a set of parental control optionswhich will allow access to games, restrict access to the store, set play time limits, and more.

Of course, these are functions that will be completely useless for some players, but it is always positive have more options to be able to adapt a gaming platform to your needs.