Spoiler: yes. But there is so much more to say about the valuation process of the Palmen Barnfind Collection.

Today is the day. At 17:00 the (virtual) doors of the Palmen Barnfind Collection auction by Classic Car Auctions opened. Between now and June, you can bid on the 230 cars found from the barn (and beyond).

It took many hours to appraise the entire collection. Particularly thanks to Hendrik van der Wiel of Wiel Taxaties. He was asked to do the valuation of the gargantuan barn find in preparation for the auction. To explain a few things about it, Van der Wiel joined Wouter and Meindert for the BNR National Auto Show.

Since a small dozen people – car fanatics or not – often talked to me about ‘that huge barn find’ in recent weeks, we think you have an idea what we mean by the Palmen Barnfind Collection. If not, a short recap. The Palm Collection is one of the largest barn finds ever, perhaps the largest in the Netherlands. The collection was uncovered at the end of last year, which showed that Mr. Palmen was a huge collector. Three large barns in Dordrecht were discovered filled with 230 cars. Years of construction from the 1920s to the current 00s and mainly cars that are currently labeled as classics. Mr. Palmen is officially no longer able to take care of the cars, so the whole lot was bought up by Gallery Aaldering – which is now putting them up for auction.

So it’s up to Van der Wiel to appraise these 230 cars. That’s easier said than done. Not only do you have to visit 230 cars, the condition of the cars can also affect the prices. All cars have something tender loving care necessary (one more than the other), but under the gigantic mountains of dust there are complete, mostly rust-free bodies. Van der Wiel says that you should not expect ‘get in and go’ for any of the cars from the barn find due to dry rubbers (in terms of pipes and tires) and fluids that are as old as the cars themselves.

Van der Wiel uses five basic classes in terms of condition, the highest of which is ‘concourse condition’ and the lowest ‘ripe for demolition’. Not every car is treated individually: the cars from the barn find are actually by definition classified in the second lowest category. That’s the “needs a lot of attention” category. Seems right to us.

Yet it is not the case that dusty old bins from a barn find should be treated as dusty old bins by definition. In fact: a bit really created by nature patina adds something to the authenticity of old cars. You can polish them up and get them in concours condition, but proof that the cars have been used makes them all the more fun. Yet that is a tricky point with the Palms Collection. The cars have not been used, they have been collecting dust in a large shed for many years. Some cars were put there in the 1950s and have not driven a meter under their own power since then.

Of the 230 cars, according to Van der Wiel, there are about 80 where there is only one of them (at least in terms of bodywork / design). Another 100 or so are unique because of this condition: most of them are polished museum pieces. The topper of the barn find is the car that was already somewhat highlighted in the original article, a Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America from 1955. Van der Wiel estimated this at between 675,000 and 875,000 euros.

The personal highlight of the undersigned is that Mr. Palmen had a real Lamborghini Espada in his collection! This extremely bizarre Lamborghini from the 1970s is and remains a striking object and a well-known piece of Lamborghini history. The Espada also looks fine optically, were it not for the fact that a working engine and, above all, working electronics are far from guaranteed.

(One of) the newest cars that we have been able to find from this barn find is a Jaguar XK8 Convertible from 1998. Even then, Mr Palmen added cars to the collection, in fact: the license plate dates from 2010. However, this one also has beige Jaguar seen little asphalt in the following 13 years.

The story about the Palmen Barnfind Collection went all over the world. For example, Van der Wiel was in Portland with Wayne Carini, who you may know from the Discovery series Chasing Classic Cars about buying and restoring cars. Even Carini received many messages about the Palms Collection, mostly for value advice from potential interested parties. We as the Netherlands are once again on the world map.

You can listen to the entire conversation with Hendrik van der Wiel in the BNR National Auto Showwhich has also been uploaded as a podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, for example.

