Former world boxing champion, State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev named the reason for using the image of Crimea on the uniform of the Ukrainian national football team for the European Championship. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

Valuev considered that this was an attempt to politicize sports and show cunning. “It can be assumed that citizens with Russian passports live in Crimea, who will support Ukrainian football players. You need to understand how to interpret this. An event can have a double bottom, ”he thought.

The uniform of the Ukrainian national team was presented earlier on June 6. The equipment depicts a map of the country on which the Crimean peninsula fell. After that, the State Duma called for a ban on the uniform.

Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum held in March 2014, in which the majority of the region’s residents supported such a decision. Kiev refused to acknowledge its results. Moscow insists that the procedure for joining the region was in accordance with international law.