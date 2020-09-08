Former boxer and now State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev criticized the protection of actor Mikhail Efremov, led by lawyer Elman Pashayev. It’s reported by Sport24.

In keeping with the politician, the attorneys understood that the load of the proof base wouldn’t enable their shopper’s sentence to be mitigated, however they acquired all the way down to enterprise anyway. The previous boxer defined this resolution by his need to earn cash or achieve fame.

Valuev additionally famous that there was skepticism within the society, since many believed that Efremov would escape punishment. As well as, he recalled that the article underneath which the actor was convicted offers for the potential for parole.

On September 8, Efremov was sentenced to eight years in a basic regime colony for a deadly visitors accident on the Backyard Ring in Moscow. The accident occurred on the night of June eighth. Efremov, drunk whereas driving his SUV, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver Sergei Zakharov was killed.