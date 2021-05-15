First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection, former boxer Nikolai Valuev complained to Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev about the lily of the valley traders in the center of Moscow. Letter to the minister he posted on your Instagram.

He pointed out that the sale of flowers that are in the Red Book is illegal. In addition, according to the lawmaker, the seller violates traffic rules by going out on the road.

In 2020, the chief freelance pediatrician of the region, Niso Odinaeva, warned that children can easily be poisoned by lilies of the valley. She pointed out that everything in this plant is poisonous: leaves, stem, flowers and berries. If you do not seek medical help in time, the heart rate slows down, followed by cardiac arrest.