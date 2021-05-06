Former world boxing champion, State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev called the problem of participation in the Olympic Games of the first transgender, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. His words are quoted by “Sport-Express”.

Valuev drew attention to the fact that transgender people have an increased hormonal background, and countries will begin to train such athletes in order to have an advantage. “In the West, a boy can become a girl by performing a certain operation. This is all a global political game in order to win more medals that count towards

“, – he counted.

Earlier on May 6, it became known that 43-year-old Hubbard will receive a place in the New Zealand national team in the women’s heavyweight division. This became possible after the International Olympic Committee allowed transgender people after transition to compete in the women’s category without testicular removal surgery, provided they have testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles per liter for a minimum of 12 months.

12 years ago, Hubbard underwent gender reassignment surgery. Before that, she also did weightlifting. As a result, in the women’s competition in Samoa, the weightlifter won two gold and one silver, which angered the organizations Speak Up For Women and Fair Play for Women. The first called to “protect women’s sports”, the second asked sports officials to “wake up”.