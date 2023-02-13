The real estate sector took the brunt of the stock market crashes in Europe last year, with a fall of 40%, but this year it adds an advance that already reaches 12%. The brick claims its place in the portfolios of investors, despite the fact that the environment is far from being the most propitious. The rise in interest rates weighs like a stone: it reduces the valuation of assets, makes the price of mortgages more expensive for potential buyers and causes a slowdown in the economy that has a major impact on the operations of this sector. In addition, the rise in prices also affects construction materials and the promoters’ margins.

However, inflation and the rate increases that it has unleashed also have a positive reverse in rental activity, where rents can rise at a rate similar to the rise in prices. And in the big cities, the demand for housing continues to be higher than the supply, which guarantees tension in prices and the sale of real estate, even more so among high-income profiles. Unemployment is also not for the moment a reason for excessive concern in this sector, directly linked to the progress of the economy.

The managers recognize that investing in real estate requires caution and also careful stock selection. Not everything works in an environment of economic decline to which are added structural changes that go far beyond the challenge posed by rising interest rates. The boom in teleworking brought about by the pandemic, and which has since taken root in many companies, has been a severe setback for the office rental business. And the overwhelming growth of electronic commerce has undermined the profitability of investment in shopping centers, while, on the other hand, it has boosted the business of logistics and warehouses for merchandise. Data centers and residences for students and the elderly They are other of the segments of real estate activity with the most potential for investors, trends for the future for many.

The luck of a company in the real estate sector on the stock market will therefore depend on whether it focuses on the battered business of shopping centers or on high-rent residential development in large cities, a much more promising segment. This is the case of aedas, real estate promoter of new residential construction and one of the investment commitments of the Bestinver securities company. “Thanks to the company’s exposure to the segment with the highest demand, its commercial activity has been one of the most resilient due to the greater accumulation of disposable income during the pandemic and the lower impact of inflation among its customer base,” says Javier. Beldarrain, analyst at the Bestinver securities company.

Roberto Ruiz-Scholtes, head of investment strategy at Singular Bank, also finds the promoters Aedas and Neinor, which are listed at a strong discount on their book value and “focus on a high-end clientele segment in large cities for which the granting of a mortgage is not a problem.” On the other hand, he warns about companies that base their business on rental income since, as he explains, “it is showing that they are not capable of fully passing on the increase in inflation.” This is the problem faced by the two large Spanish Socimis, Merlin and Colonialwhich in the opinion of Juan Moreno, a Bankinter analyst, are going to present a significant adjustment in the valuation of their assets in the 2022 accounts that they will publish in the coming days.

Valuation Adjustments

Moreno estimates that the net value of the assets of the Spanish companies linked to brick will suffer a cut of between 5% and 15% in a period of two years, during the entire cycle of interest rate rises. “It is still early to enter the sector. It will continue to be weighed down in the coming months, due to an even greater deterioration in expectations, ”he explains, according to his forecast that house prices could fall 5% in two years.

The Bankinter expert does appreciate opportunities in the real estate sector, but outside of Spain and for long-term investors with a high risk tolerance. It points like this to the German vonoviathe European leader in residential rentals and with a strong discount on the valuation of its assets, and the American ones Prologisworld leader in logistics assets, Digital Realty Trustspecialized in data centers, and well towerwhich invests in real estate for medical care, especially in the segment of nursing homes.

Alfonso de Gregorio, investment director at Finaccess Value, also has a cautious position on the Spanish real estate sector and also shows his preference for other European companies in the sector, such as Vonovia or the Belgian builds, dedicated to the development of real estate for use as residences for the elderly. The German Vonovia is in fact one of the values ​​that best exemplifies the stock market collapse suffered by the sector in 2022 and the opportunities that investors now appreciate. 54.6% plummeted last year and this year it has already recovered close to 20%, with an estimated dividend yield of 6%. The majority recommendation according to the Bloomberg consensus is to buy, with 70%, without any advice to sell even though the company has decided to freeze its new construction due to the effect of interest rates.

Colonial, with 54% buy recommendations, although another 14% sale according to the Bloomberg consensus, reached even deeper lows in October than those suffered with the pandemic in 2020 but has recorded a comeback of more than 40% since then and for Mutuactivos it continues to be a buying opportunity today. In fact, it is one of his favorite values ​​in the portfolio. For the investment director of the manager, Emilio Ortiz, “its price discounts a scenario of a fall in the valuations of the real estate portfolio that seems excessive to us, of more than 20%.”

The expert acknowledges that the rise in rates negatively affects the valuations of these companies and that remote work may reduce the demand for offices, but maintains that Colonial properties will be affected little. “We have evidence that the demand for space in prime areas, where Colonial has its properties located, will continue to be well supported. We don’t see big companies abandoning their offices in the center of big cities”, defends Ortiz. He also expects that the increase in interest rates will be offset, at least partially, by the rise in rental income.

The venture capital path

The managers agree that the options that the Stock Market offers for brick investment are true but specific, the result of stock selection. On the other hand, more options are open to the high-net-worth client through venture capital, an illiquid investment but with a clear promise of profitability. “Direct investment in real estate, such as the rehabilitation of buildings for their conversion into new-use homes or offices, can yield annual returns of between 6% and 9%. But it takes between one and two years until the investment begins to bear fruit”, explains Roberto Ruiz-Scholtes.

Direct investment in real estate is an alternative for private banking clients but not the preferred one at the moment, according to Eduardo Martín, director of products at Andbank Spain. The entity has been reaping the benefits of the vehicle launched in 2015 to invest in the rehabilitation and subsequent sale of real estate, which has left returns of 13% per year. “We would have wanted to continue with this same investment idea but we have given up given the current uncertainty in the sector, it is no longer so profitable,” says Martín.

Its brick proposal is now in a very specific market niche, in the financing of small promotions, “which start with the lungs and then seek the participation of third parties, with qualities and a high level of pre-sale”. Or in his agreement with Vivla, which facilitates the fractional purchase of second homes in exclusive places in Europe and, according to Martín, allows returns of more than 10%. “The brick will always be of interest to the investor, there will always be opportunities, although now they are more evident in other sectors such as infrastructure or photovoltaics,” concludes the banker.