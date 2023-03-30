CDMX.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) stressed that the situation in Mexico is more favorable than in the United States in relation to addictions, lamenting the serious crisis caused by the fentanyl use and the I neglect the young in the neighboring country.

In La Mañanera on March 30, AMLO told the Communications Council, whose change of presidency ceremony was held there, that one of his most important tasks is to campaign for prevent drug use in Mexico, where he considers that we have “very favorable circumstances” compared to the United States.

The president highlighted that thanks to Mexican customs and traditions, the family plays a fundamental role as “the main social security institution in the country,” which has allowed us to face all crises and that the problem of addictions does not manifest itself with such force in the national territory.

“What do we have to do? Face consumption, and we have very favorable circumstances in Mexico, because we we are heirs of great cultures (…) even when they have tried to encourage internal drug use, they have not succeeded because of those cultural, moral, and spiritual values ​​that we have, there is a great reserve of values, that is what protects us“AMLO stressed.

“Fortunately, we do not have a greater consumption of drugsI say this with all due respect, different from the humanitarian crisis that the United States is facing due to the consumption of chemical drugs and especially fentanyl. The authorities of the United States and society are very concerned because there are more than 100,000 deaths from drug use and especially from fentanyl, there is a lot of addiction, there is a lot of consumption“, lament.

Lopez Obrador urged the US authorities to “attend to the social”since their customs are different from ours, and as an example he mentioned the tradition that young people leave their family home at 18 years of age.

He recalled an article that he recently read, where some parents denounce their son before the judge “because he is 30 years old and did not want to leave the house, and the judge decides that he should leave.”

“That is practically impossible for it to happen here in our country.and there it looks normal, that’s why the children who want to stay all the time abuse here, they are part of our tradition, our customs,” he said.

AMLO recalled that, at the 2023 Synthetic Drugs Conference, he told US legislators that Mexico is willing to continue helping in the fight against fentanyl traffickingalthough he reiterated that the drug is not produced in Mexican territory, but rather comes from Asia, and also comes directly to the USA and Canada.

“Regardless of traffic and distribution, what we have to see is why consumption, why the lack of happiness of young peoplewhy the vacuum, why the abandonment, why is that being used, what is happening”, he stressed, and urged the United States government not to abandon its young people.

“I told them, Why don’t they keep their children in their families more? The government could give support to families if they have children studying, who instead of leaving home at 18 leave it at 21, but more time with family, not abandon themnot to loneliness, not to feel empty, insecure, unhappy, that they do not lack love, that they do not lack apapacho, as they say in Mexico,” AMLO commented.

“Because otherwise, we can achieve that there is no longer fentanyl trafficking, but another drug will emerge that is the same or worse, as it has been happening, so what do we have to attend to? Well, the fact that drugs are not consumed, that we can live in a better society where young people and everyone can be happy and not resort to drugs, not run away, not seek those options that are harmful, dramatic, fatal,” he added. .

The president remarked that what happens in the United States “is really very painful”, since it has become common to see streets and parks full of “young people like zombies” due to drug use. “It is a deep social crisis, a deep humanitarian crisis, so we have to strengthen our values, which I repeat, is what has always saved us,” he insisted.