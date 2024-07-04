Young men have become more conservative in their values, while women have become more liberal. The split is believed to affect dating as well. HS organized a blind date for a value-conservative man and a liberal woman. How did it go?

“La neo-Lutheran and a staunch conservative.”

With these words Verneri Virtanen introduces himself in the messaging service X. He is a 24-year-old trade economics student from Turku, an active Christian and conservative in values.

In Virtanen’s opinion, sex only belongs in marriage and the man is the head of the family. In addition, he opposes euthanasia and accepts abortion only in extreme exceptional circumstances.