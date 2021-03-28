S.tefan Horngacher did not want to endanger his jumpers. The national ski jumping coach withdrew his team from the team competition on Saturday. “It’s too dangerous, that’s why I decided that no one would jump down in such wind conditions,” said the coach, “we don’t want to take any more risks.” After all, the players at the World Cup final in Planica are still in shock. Although the Norwegian Daniel André Tande no longer fought for his life at the University Clinic in Ljubiljana, the doctors only got the 27-year-old after his severe fall on Thursday, in which he broke his collarbone and slightly punctured his lungs brought out of the artificial coma again this Sunday.

Strong gusts of wind turned the competition on the 240-meter bakken into a lottery. “When Steff says it doesn’t work, then we know: It really doesn’t work,” said Karl Geiger, who became world ski flying champion in December and ended the season with his ninth World Cup victory on Sunday. He fully agreed with his coach’s decision. Because it was the Oberstdorfer’s turn right after Tande, he had to see from close range how the Norwegian had twisted in the air and slipped motionless down the entire landing hill.

“Then it is life-threatening”

“This is a huge hill, there air forces come together,” said Geiger, “if it really sets you up, then it’s life-threatening.” Alexander Stöckl, the head coach of the Norwegians, describes Tande’s fall, even if it happened due to an individual mistake. as a wake-up call that “ski flying is a risk sport”. Mistakes have a more serious effect in ski flying than in ski jumping due to the higher speeds, the stronger air forces and the higher flight curves. Although the danger is always present, so Stöckl, the long-range hunt is a ride on the razor blade.

“The athletes are more tense before ski flying than before normal ski jumping,” he says. That is why some of his jumpers talk to a psychologist in advance on their own initiative. During his time as national coach, Werner Schuster explained what makes the athletes tick: “Ultimately, the athlete has to be an egoist in such a situation. He has to weigh up: Can I cope with it or I can not cope with it? And if a mistake happens, you have to put it aside. “



Enormous forces are at work: Daniel André Tande in his fall

There is a fine line on which ski flying moves. Only the body and two eleven centimeters wide and about 2.70 meters long slats form the buoyancy surface. Simon Ammann, four-time Olympic champion from Switzerland, impressively described how great the fascination is on Saturday: “When I was at the top, given the conditions, I would have liked to go down immediately. When I was downstairs, I would have loved to go back upstairs. “

Tremendous forces act on the jumpers’ bodies. After a 250-meter flight, the landing pressure is briefly five times your body weight. “At some point the athlete can no longer withstand all the forces that act on him during the flight and that get bigger and bigger,” says Andreas Goldberger. In 1994, the Austrian was the first person to jump more than 200 meters. However, he couldn’t take the jump. Six years later he improved the world record to 225 meters. “Unforgettable – you’ll keep it, it’s addicting,” enthuses Goldberger.

In view of these extreme loads, all precautions must be taken to ensure that the jumpers can fly safely into the valley. That is why Alexander Stöckl severely criticizes the jury in Planica. His jumper Marius Lindvik had to get off the bar six times on Saturday before the conditions were right. “I asked the jury to allow Marius to prepare from the beginning,” reports Stöckl. “The shoes were much looser than they should be because the wedges also slid two centimeters further up.” But his request was not answered. “He had to jump on one of the largest ski jumps in the world,” says the Austrian. “I can understand Alex’s criticism,” said Sandro Pertile, “he gave me individual points that we need to improve in the future.” do not go.

The mental strain is enormous not only at Lindvik, who after his experiences on Saturday did not participate in the final competition. “After two or three days you fall into a hole, you are completely flat,” reports Markus Eisenbichler. The Siegsdorfer really likes to fly. “The psychological component plays a decisive role.” In an examination from 1998, the German team doctor found that Martin Schmitt and the two-time ski flying world champion Sven Hannawald had an adrenaline level that was four times higher. These are values ​​that otherwise people in fear of death have.