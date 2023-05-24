The newly launched Dubai-based Qimah Real Estate Company announced that it will cater to the needs of investors and homebuyers from the GCC who are looking to purchase residential properties, whether newly built or off-plan, in the United Kingdom. In cooperation with international and local developers in the UAE such as Damac Properties, Regal London, Berkeley Group and others.

The real estate agency is also planning to open offices in other GCC countries, through which to provide specialized services that suit different individual preferences, whether buyers are looking for a family home to live in, an income-generating investment or a luxury residence. Value also provides advice on mortgages in the UK, and organizes field tours and field visits to targeted projects in London.

Headed by Amit Seth, a seasoned real estate expert with over 20 years experience in the UK market, the new company will help GCC investors diversify their investment portfolios in prime residential areas of central London and other high-growth areas of the country. United Kingdom, such as Manchester and Birmingham.

The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are among the important trading partners of the United Kingdom, as the value of trade exchange between the two parties amounts to about 45 billion pounds annually, ranking fourth on the list of the largest trading partners of the United Kingdom. The sovereign wealth funds of the countries of the region have investments of more than $2 trillion in the UK, especially in the real estate sector, which is expected to continue to grow. Value Real Estate Company intends to take advantage of this close relationship between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to help investors who seek stability and achieve good returns in the real estate market.

In his comment, he said Amit Seth, General Manager, Value Real Estate“London has always been a very popular real estate destination for GCC investors, thanks to its position as a major global destination for business and leisure. Investors who have bought property in London and other parts of the UK in the past two years, with the weakness of the pound sterling against the dollar, have benefited by buying at a discount and saving up to 20% on the value of their property purchase. And just the difference in the exchange rate can contribute to saving millions of dollars on luxury real estate in some of the most prestigious neighborhoods in London.

The Office for National Statistics indicates that rents in London have risen at their fastest pace in more than a decade and are expected to continue to rise by 22.2% between 2022 and 2026, as the city is one of the most in demand for young professionals to work in. The private rental rates recorded a growth of 4.8% last March compared to the same period of the previous year, while the vacancy rates in the capital reached 2.2% due to the lack of available housing. The average house price in the UK was £288,000 in February 2023, which is £16,000 higher than it was 12 months ago, and £5,000 lower than the last peak prices recorded in November 2022.

Seth added: “The continued demand for real estate in the British capital is driven by limited supply and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. As per the current trend, real estate across the Kingdom is being snapped up much faster than in previous years. As for outside the London area, the UK government is investing more than 16 billion pounds sterling in infrastructure and communication, and it is also helping companies create new jobs in regeneration areas, such as Manchester and Birmingham, which makes these areas good places to invest now, Where investors can expect to achieve high appreciation and increasing returns ranging between 3.5% and 4%.

It is worth noting that Value Real Estate currently provides access to a group of famous projects in the United Kingdom, such as Damac – Nine Elms, West End Gate, Green Quarter, Horlicks Quarter, Prince of Wales Drive, Bankside Gardens, Kings Road Park, Landry and others.

For more information, please visit the website: qima. realestate.

advertising material