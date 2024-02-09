The value of Tesla shares is already mediocre, but things could get much worse. Fortunately, you can/can't count on Elon Musk.

For a long time it seemed like a golden ticket: Tesla shares. It just went up into the air. Of course, shareholders were promised mountains of gold that were not delivered. But it is fair to say that Tesla still achieves very impressive performance.

Just look at many other EV startups, they have significantly more difficulty gaining traction than Tesla. The Model Y is currently the best-selling car in the world and Tesla seems to be one of the few brands that can still play with the margin of the cars.

Tesla stock value

But the high value of the share is in danger and – according to Jalopnik – this is due to none other than Chief Ayatollah Elon Musk. His eccentric behavior does not seem to go down well with the shareholders. The value of TSLA has fallen by 24.51%.

According to Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, Elon Musk needs to correct “his $44 billion mistake.” The director of Wedbush states that there is a brand deterioration regarding Elon Musk and that this creates 'a black cloud' around the Tesla brand. What exactly Musk should do with Tesla is not said.

Another specialist in this area, Ross Gerber of asset company Gerber Kawasaki, also points to Elon Musk as the big bad. He argues that “the costs of Elon Musk's behavior are really damaging.” According to him, this is a huge shame, because Tesla has enormous future prospects.

Correct glasses

Of course, you have to read news through the right glasses. While we put on the underwearlolboxer shorts, at Jalopnik they don't think much of Elon Musk anyway (nor does John Oliver). In addition, there have been comments (from specialists) on the brand and its CEO since Tesla's founding.

However, there are two very real problems. The first is that the recalls are starting to take on extreme proportions. Having to recall millions of cars doesn't inspire much confidence. Another thing Tesla will have to deal with is the invasion of Chinese car brands. BYD is already a larger producer of EVs, but there are still dozens of brands that want to supply the world with electric cars.

Photo credit: Model Y with tasty upgrades by @vbarchetta via Autoblog Spots.

