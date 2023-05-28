Valuables | The cultural heritage of the people of Helsinki is preserved in a hysterically secretive building – This is what it looks like there

The collection of the Helsinki City Museum includes more than 1.5 million objects and works of art that tell the history of the city and its inhabitants. They are taken care of in the neighboring town.

If wants to get access to the history of the people of Helsinki, you have to travel outside Ring III. A large part of Helsinki’s cultural heritage is preserved in an ordinary-looking building near the airport in Vantaa.

In reality, however, only extremely few and selected people get to see the collection. The management of the Helsinki City Museum is almost hysterically worried that the exact location of the building would be revealed.

The fear is that the cultural heritage would be under threat. Fortunately, the most interesting thing about the museum is the content.

It is impossible to put a price on the true value of cultural heritage.

The city museum the collections moved to their current location in 2017, at the end of a relocation process that lasted a year and a half. New spaces for the center’s thousands of items had been searched for a long time.

Collections cannot be stored in any online vault.

The oldest items in the collections are archaeological finds, and the newer ones also require storage facilities whose temperature and humidity can be precisely regulated.

The pallets designed to store the chairs have been the city museum’s own innovation. We are proud of them, and colleagues from other museums who often visit the collection center end up asking for their drawings for themselves.

About the button pin to the tram. That’s what the curator of the Helsinki City Museum said Elina Kallio describes the museum’s collection, which includes more than 1.5 million objects, works of art, photographs or other museum objects.

The group includes, for example, a city bike, plastic bags, underwear and parts of buildings, such as a light advertisement saved from the renovation of the Hakaniemi hall.

There are many other Illuminated advertisements in the collection.

One of them is the light sign of Finland’s first Tex-Mex restaurant, Cantina West, which was closed four years ago.

“That sign was not included in the collection precisely because of the restaurant, but Cantina West represents the phenomenon when texmex came to Finland in the early 1990s,” explains Kallio.

Kallio’s explanation opens up the city museum’s collection policy in a practical way: The goal is to record Helsinki and the lives of the people of Helsinki, the phenomena of the ages and the experiences of generations.

From the building there are also spaces for conservators and a photography studio, which, according to Kallio, is high enough to photograph, for example, hearses.

The goal is to get the entire collection into digital form, and that’s quite a job. In the future, the collection will be available in its entirety in the National Library’s Finna database.

Markku Hyvönen describes a sculpture depicting a double-headed eagle, which comes from a demolished Orthodox chapel. Nationalist students tarred Kotka in 1919. The sculpture could not be cleaned, and now the tar is part of Kotka’s story.

Of history a lot of effort is seen in the museum for recording. There are five conservators working at the City Museum, each of whom has their own special expertise: one knows textiles, the other paper.

Furniture conservator Kimmo Oksanen is currently working on furniture brought from the Workers’ Housing Museum in Kallio.

The entire museum has been emptied for renovation, and at the same time the furniture that has been on display for a long time has also been brought in for maintenance. First, however, they were quarantined for a month, which was used to ensure that no pests could enter the premises with the old furniture.

The furniture in the Workers’ Museum is quite simple and without jewelry. That’s why Oksanen presents a slightly “higher-class and more representative” object, which he is working on for the exhibition about manor life that will open next year.

It is a gaming table from the middle of the 18th century, around which people once gathered “to socialize according to decorum”.

The goal of conservation is to secure the preservation of objects. That’s what Oksanen does too: he tries to make the objects stay as long as possible in the condition in which they were taken into the collections.

Now Oksanen carefully attaches the paint with a thermal spoon and by injecting the glue back into the furniture instead of painting.

“So that the habitus of use is preserved”, explains Oksanen.

Since conservation is a small field, Oksanen’s tools mainly come from the healthcare sector. For example, the best equipment for meticulous work can often be found in the dentist’s supply selection.

The center also orders plenty of bandages, for example. They are used, for example, to make support rolls to protect hundred-year-old evening dresses.

“The Tet trainees here always have to go to the sausage factory to run these things,” Kallio says and laughs.

Superintendent Elina Kallio presents an evening dress from the 1930s. The evening dress cannot support its weight and is therefore stored horizontally in a drawer, protected from light and moisture.

A collection in the huge storage halls, the museum’s treasures are carefully packed to protect them from dust and light.

About ten percent of the collection is currently in exhibition use. Other objects are cataloged and, if necessary, they undergo minor conservation.

However, not all things acquired for the museum last forever. According to Kallio, almost all abandonments occur due to the poor condition of the items.

“If an object has once been decided to be included in the collection, its removal is a big ethical decision. In our system, it requires the signature of five different people,” says Kallio.

The City Museum’s collection has around 6,000 works of art, most of which are graphics. All works are united by the same theme: Helsinki.

Although the daily life of the employees is spent in the middle of the city’s past, Elina Kallio is always thinking about the future as well: What do you want to leave for posterity from today?

“We might miss some phenomenon, or some documented contemporary phenomenon might want to be forgotten in 20 years or we don’t want to talk about it,” he says.

New objects and works of art accumulate at a varying pace each year – last year there were 30 new objects.

Items for collections are searched for on online marketplaces as well as antique markets.

The capital region’s auction brokers also know that, and they might tip the museum off if something of particular interest to the history of the townspeople is about to be auctioned.

In addition to that, goods are also offered to the museum, especially from estates. They often have to be refused, because the spaces are limited and at the moment what is needed are mostly 18th-century artefacts and very recent things that describe the phenomena of the 2020s.

One of Elina Kallio’s favorites is decanter signs from the second half of the 19th century: Glass bottles displayed on the party table were labeled with the contents of the bottle, so that, for example, red wine and Madeira would not get mixed up.

According to Elina Kallio, the subway car that was added to the collections last year was something that the staff had been hoping for a lot.

Next, they dream of a small pickup truck used by the city’s park workers, which is a familiar sight in parks and kindergarten yards.

Right now, a year-long project is underway, during which the activities of the city’s garden will be documented. It includes interviewing and photographing employees as well as storing work clothes in the archives.

Depending on the object or work to be saved in the collection, we always try to get its story. In that way, even mass-produced goods can be tied to the everyday life of their era.