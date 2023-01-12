On Thursday, January 12, employees and guests of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” gathered to commemorate Academician Igor Kurchatov – the great scientist was born 120 years ago. According to the annual tradition, in the morning a rally was held near the institute, on Kurchatov Square, near the monument to the “father” of the Soviet atomic project. Then the Kurchatovites laid flowers at the Kremlin wall, where the academician is buried. Of all the merits of Igor Kurchatov, the participants in the events highlighted the creation of a nuclear shield: thanks to the work of the scientist, the USSR established military parity with the United States shortly after the end of World War II.

No room for error

– Igor Vasilyevich has a lot of services to the Fatherland, to his people, but his main feat in life, of course, is the creation of an atomic shield, – with these words, Alexander Blagov, vice-president of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”, opened the rally near the monument to Igor Kurchatov.

The solemn event was dedicated to the anniversary – the 120th anniversary of the birth of the academician. Despite the rather severe frost, there were many who came to the square in front of the institute and who wanted to take the floor.

Alexander Blagov, in his speech, also drew attention to the fact that that the degree of responsibility that fell to the lot of the young scientist – and Kurchatov was only a little over 40 at the time of working on the atomic project – is unparalleled in history. After the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it was necessary to create a nuclear deterrent. In fact, not just independence, but the very existence of the USSR was at stake.

– The successful test of the atomic bomb in 1949 put an end to the American monopoly on the possession of atomic weapons, created all the necessary conditions for our sovereign development. And we could look into our bright future, peaceful sky,” said Alexander Blagov.

However, while still working on the atomic bomb project, Igor Kurchatov was already thinking about the peaceful use of the atom. “In his notes to Stalin, he wrote that, undoubtedly, in the future, atomic energy will find its application in science and technology, various mechanisms will be developed that use the energy of uranium. And just a few years later, the first peaceful nuclear reactor was launched in our country,” said Alexander Blagov.

Then came new projects based on research in the nuclear field. It is simply impossible to list all of them, but it is worth mentioning the nuclear icebreaker fleet, the creation of materials for aircraft and space construction, and computer modeling. And Academician Kurchatov actually saved and revived genetics as a science in the USSR. He literally won the right of scientists to study it, and in the end proved its importance to the government.

In conclusion, Alexander Blagov emphasized the role of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” in shaping the scientific agenda of today and tomorrow.

“The Kurchatov Institute is the head of all major programs, from programs for the development of nuclear energy and megascience to genetics, where we, in fact, are the key scientific organization,” he stressed.

Help “Izvestia” Igor Kurchatov was born on January 12, 1903. He established himself early as a scientist – he was not 30 years old when he headed the department that was engaged in a new direction at that time – nuclear physics, at the Leningrad Institute of Physics and Technology. Work on the problem of uranium began actively in the autumn of 1942. On April 12, 1943, a secret Laboratory No. 2 was created to conduct research on the development of nuclear weapons. Kurchatov became the head and scientific director of the Soviet atomic project. The launch of the first in the USSR uranium-graphite boiler “F-1” took place on December 25, 1946. Three years later, on August 29, 1949, the first Soviet atomic bomb was detonated. In 1954, under the leadership of Kurchatov, the world’s first nuclear power plant was launched in Obninsk. In 1958, the first Soviet nuclear submarine Leninsky Komsomol was launched.

The case continues

Warm words addressed to Kurchatov were spoken by both veterans of the institute and young scientists. And more than once in their speeches it sounded: to work at an institute named after such a person is not only an honor, but also a great responsibility.

“We have a huge task ahead of us. For Russia to remain a leading country, we must implement the technologies that make it a world power. For the country to move forward, we must form a scientific elite – said Valery Pesenko, Deputy Director of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” for legal issues and control.

Denis Sekirinsky, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, also took the floor. He was concise.

– The activities of Igor Kurchatov and his associates are an example of how one should live and work in such a way that one is not ashamed. I would like to thank the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center for preserving traditions and making a huge contribution to our common future,” he said.

The nuclear project was successfully implemented for a number of reasons, and the personal qualities of scientific leaders and founding fathers made an important contribution. Oleg Naraikin, Vice-President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”, spoke about this.

“To such qualities I include selfless love and devotion to the motherland, readiness to give everything to ensure the interests of the country, honesty, decency,” he said. – Times change, but these values ​​must remain unchanged.