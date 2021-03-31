S.e end of August. The gold euphoria is gone. After two years of almost uninterrupted soaring, the precious metal has been steadily losing value since last summer. It is now a 15 percent loss while the stock markets are rushing from record to record. That hits the Germans hard. They are among the biggest fans of gold worldwide – after the Indians and the Chinese, of course. In Europe, they provided more than half of the demand in 2020. Behind this lies their age-old concern about inflation. In hardly any other country was hyperinflation burned into the common memory almost 100 years ago as it is in ours. Gold is a good protection against this, say two thirds of Germans in a survey by the World Gold Council, the lobby association of mine operators. Gold is a safe investment, like real estate or bonds, they believe.

But that’s not true. “The supposedly safe gold is subject to far greater fluctuations than is commonly thought. The risk of investing in gold is only marginally lower than that of investing in shares, ”says LBBW’s chief economist, Uwe Burkert. The gold price fluctuates much more than that of real estate, for example, as the past few months have shown. And the shock of the first corona lockdown a year ago caused the precious metal to lose, albeit less than share prices. When crises break out, big investors need money, and gold is often sold to offset losses on other securities. That was the case in the financial crisis in 2008 and in the Corona crash in 2020. The long-term price trend also shows great fluctuations. The rate almost halved between 2011 and 2015. Even in the last few years before the turn of the millennium, gold lost value over a long period of time. Investors should therefore have perseverance if they want to make money with gold. That would have paid off in the long term.

The gold comes even thicker

The fact that things have gone badly since August 2020 is due to Corona. Or better: in the hope of an end to the pandemic. Because confidence is not exactly conducive to gold, which is often bought in uncertain times. Indeed, the stock markets became more optimistic in the fall as vaccine research made great strides, with stocks climbing to record highs. This was also ensured by the election of Joe Biden as the new American president. It was linked to the hope of an end to the trade wars and the prospect of a gigantic economic stimulus program of almost two trillion dollars. In the meantime it has actually been passed and will give the American economy, but also the export industries of other countries such as Germany, an enormous boost.

These economic hopes not only raise optimism, but also have other consequences that are currently not good for gold: bond yields are rising rapidly. In America they have roughly doubled since the beginning of November and the negative yield on Bunds almost halved. For such a short period of time, that is an enormous amount for the otherwise sluggish bond market. Rising yields mean that bonds are becoming more attractive. And since they are the alternative to gold in the area of ​​supposedly safe investments, the gold price suffers when yields rise. Especially since gold does not yield any interest, the profit is only the difference between the sales and purchase price. On the other hand, there is an interest rate for bonds.

Now investors are just a group of gold buyers. To a small extent, industry also needs gold, for example for electronics or dental technology. However, the proportion is only around ten percent and has changed little. Instead, the main buyers broke away in 2020, jewelry buyers from India, for example. With the corona lockdown and the fear of shrinking incomes, gold jewelry sold worse than before.

Rates of two percent and more expected

And what’s next? The forecasts look bad because the markets are betting on the pandemic leveling off and the global economy recovering. The analysts of large international banks therefore expect on average a further decline in the gold price in the coming years to 1680 dollars in 2023. Now such long-term forecasts are daring, too much can happen in between. And so far, gold forecasts have rarely been very accurate. But at least they do not suggest that the gold price will soon rise again as strongly as it did last summer.